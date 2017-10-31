The latest talk on the auto corridor is the new Suzuki Intruder, which is launching in India in the next few days. It has barely been a couple of days since the first photo of the new Suzuki Intruder leaked online, but the rumour mills are already at work spinning news about the upcoming model.

Taking a cue from the flagship 1,800cc Suzuki Intruder, the new Intruder targets the 150cc cruiser motorcycle segment in India, which has now been dominated by the Bajaj Avenger 150, the only offering in this segment.

The new Suzuki Intruder 150 will share its engine with the Gixxer. The 154.9cc, single-cylinder engine, which currently churns out 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm could be re-tuned to suit the cruising bike.

From the brochures leaked, the new Suzuki Intruder gets a muscular body with projector LED headlamp and raised instrument cluster and features LED tail lamp. The production of the new Suzuki Intruder 150 has reportedly begun at the company's plant and the shipping to the dealership is expected to begin in the first week of November. The new Intruder is now rumoured to be launched on November 7 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

Expected to be offered at least in two colour options—silver and black, the new Suzuki Intruder 150 is likely to get telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit in the rear, while the braking could be handled by disc brakes on both ends.

The Suzuki Intruder is also likely to get single channel ABS and dual-exhaust.

Source: BikeAdvise/ Motoroids