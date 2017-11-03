The new Intruder, a low capacity cruiser motorcycle from the Japanese maker Suzuki, is the latest buzz in the auto corridors. The bike has already made a quite a few appearances on the web through spy images and leaked brochures in the last few days. Word has it that the new Suzuki Intruder is expected to be launched in India on November 7.

1) Although the name of the new cruiser bike of Suzuki has been borrowed from the real Intruder, the M1800R, the one coming to India packs a smaller engine.

2) From the photos that we have comes across, the new Intruder 150 has taken design cues from its bigger and popular model M1800R and some of the features from the Gixxer. It sports a muscular design, and the side extensions, twin exhaust and the sculpted fuel tank look impressive. The muscular body is likely to be complemented with projector LED headlamp and raised instrument cluster and LED tail lamp. The digital instrument cluster and 17-inch alloys are other features likely to be onboard.

3) Powering Suzuki Intruder 150 will be the same 154.9cc single-cylinder engine of Gixxer, which currently churns out 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm. The power figures are also likely to be the same in the new Intruder 150 mated to a five-speed transmission. However, the engine could be tweaked for low-range torque.

4) Expected to be offered at least in two colour options — silver and black, the new Suzuki Intruder 150 is likely to employ telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit in the rear, while the braking could be handled by disc brakes on both ends. ABS could also be on the offer, most probably single-channel ABS.

5) The new Suzuki Intruder 150 will take on the likes of Bajaj Avenger Street 150, which is the only model in the entry-level 150cc cruiser segment. The Intruder is open for bookings at some of the dealerships of the company and is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

Image source: Motoroids