Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to step up its premium bike range in the country. The Japanese firm has recently confirmed its plan to focus on premium bikes and scooters in order to increase sales. Reports also claimed, Suzuki is even toying with the idea of manufacturing smaller versions of its famous big bike GSX out of India.

This leads us to believe that Suzuki will kick-start its renewed plan by bringing the GSX250R. The quarter-litre sportsbike unveiled in the global markets in 2016 is expected to make India debut at the forthcoming Auto Expo in February and launch can be expected in the second half of this year.

Suzuki's Gixxer 150 bike range is quite popular among the bikers in India. The success of Gixxer 150 could also Suzuki to bring its elder sibling, the GSX250R to India. Even Suzuki Motorcycle India naming the bike as Gixxer 250 here cannot be written off.

The GSX250R boasts of an aggressive and crisp body fairing that is complemented by a sculpted fuel tank, split seats and exposed chain. The design of the motorcycle has been inspired by its elder sibling, GSX-R1000.

The GSX250R is powered by a 248cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine tuned to produce 24.66hp at 8,000 rpm and 23.4Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. It is equipped with conventional telescopic suspension up front and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from 290mm Nissin single petal disc with twin-piston callipers up front and a 240mm petal disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear.

The quarter-litre supersport motorcycle flaunts multi-function full-digital LCD instrument cluster that houses speedometer, odometer, displays fuel gauge, gear indicator, two-trip meters, service and oil change indicator, real-time fuel consumption and a clock.

If Suzuki decides to manufacture the GSX250R in India, it will help them to price the product aggressively against rivals like the Yamaha YZF-R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Benelli 302R.