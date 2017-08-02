Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. will reportedly ring in the festive season by launching the ABS version of Gixxer SF FI. The brochure of the model has been leaked online and the market launch is expected soon.

According to the leaked images posted by Thrust Zone, the full faired motorcycle will also get a new tri colour paint job. The Red, Black and Silver colour combo will be complemented with SP stickers on the fairing. The ABS equipped Gixxer SF FI is also expected in the regular all Black and Triton Blue colour options.

The addition of ABS will definitely make Gixxer SF FI more attractive. The regular Gixxer SF FI is priced at Rs 93,032, ex-showroom Delhi. The ABS version is expected to get expensive by up to Rs 3,500.

The engine and cycle parts will remain unchanged. The motorcycle is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with telescopic suspension at the front and mono-suspension at the rear.

Gixxer with dual tone alloy wheels.

International Business Times India has recently spotted a Gixxer model with dual-tone alloy wheels at a Bengaluru dealership. The model spotted was painted in Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black and alloy wheels also had the same colour combination. Dealership personnel told us the dual-tone alloy wheel option comes with dual-disc variant only. The model is priced at Rs 90,900, on-road Bengaluru.

