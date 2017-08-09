Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has silently launched Anti-lock Brake System equipped Gixxer SF models. The ABS version is offered in both carburetted and fuel injected (FI) versions and is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road, Delhi) respectively. The bikes have been priced nearly Rs 5,000 over and above the standard trims.

ABS is the supplemental system which automatically controls the braking force efficiently and avoids wheel lock up on the slippery road or during sudden change of road conditions that demand quick braking. The ABS system in Gixxer SF is a single-channel unit and only works on the front wheel like in Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. Suzuki Gixxer SF is the first bike in its segment to offer this safety feature.

There is no change in the design. The bike looks identical to the standard variant. The only addition is the ABS stickers on the front mudguard. Though the leaked brochure suggested the full faired motorcycle getting a new tri colour paint job, it has not been updated on the website.

The engine and cycle parts will remain unchanged. The motorcycle is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with telescopic suspension at the front and 7-step adjustable mono-suspension at the rear.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, 41mm front forks, rear monoshock and wide 140/60 section radial rear tyre among other key features. The Gixxer SF models are offered in all Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Mira Red and Triton Blue colour options. The regular Gixxer SF FI is priced at Rs 93,032 and Gixxer SF is priced at Rs 89,219, ex-showroom, Delhi.