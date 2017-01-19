After Japanese automaker Suzuki's Indian four-wheeler division Maruti Suzuki exported Made-in-India cars to Japan in February 2016, it's now the turn of the company's two-wheeler division to follow suit. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has exported the first consignment of 720 units of the India-made Gixxer motorcycles to Japan.

This is SMIPL's first India-built motorcycle that will be sold in Suzuki Motor Corporation's home-market. "It is a very proud moment for all of us as we send off our Indian flagship motorcycle Gixxer to Japan. We are already exporting Gixxer to other countries like Latin America and some surrounding countries. The export of made in India vehicles to Japan denotes the high quality benchmarks established by SMIPL and its expanding global role," said Satoshi Uchida, managing director, SMIPL.

The Gixxer and fully faired sibling Gixxer SF are the most popular motorcycle models of Suzuki in India. The motorcycle is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine. It develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated five-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with telescopic suspension at the front and mono suspension at rear. In April 2016, Suzuki updated the Gixxer with rear disc brakes, while the Gixxer SF was updated with fuel injection system.

Suzuki Japan launched India-made Baleno hatchback in March 2016. The first Suzuki car exported to home country, Baleno is manufactured only in India at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility in Haryana. Maruti Suzuki will also export Baleno to over 100 counties.

Both two and four wheeler division of Suzuki in India recently announced more co-operation to grow business. The key initiative in the plan includes appointment of several Maruti Suzuki dealers as sellers of Suzuki two-wheelers and increasing the base of common component suppliers between the two companies.