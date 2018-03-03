When Suzuki unveiled its new scooter Burgman Street 125 at the Auto Expo 2018 in February this year, the model garnered a lot of interest from auto-lovers. It now appears that Suzuki is keen to capitalize on the goodwill by launching the new scooter in India.

If emerging reports are to be believed, the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter could be riding into the country as early April this year. A report on MotorOctane says the scooter is likely to get a price tag around Rs 75,000 (on-road). Previous reports had suggested that the launch would happen only in 2019.

The new Burgman Street, a 125cc scooter, borrows its name from Suzuki's flagship scooter family, which is on sale in international markets with different engine options. The Burgman Street, Suzuki's indigenously developed premium scooter, carries a unique design from the European scooter design language.

It gets features like LED headlamps, a body-mount windscreen, a multi-function key slot and a fully digital instrument cluster. The flexible outstretched foot position and front disc combination braking system add to the advanced features of the scooter.

At the heart of the new Burgman Street scooter is the 125cc engine of Suzuki Access, which can churn out 8.6hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000 rpm. The feature-rich scooter also gets generous under-seat storage, a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires and an LED taillamp.

Suzuki Burgman 125 has a fuel tank capacity of 10.5 liters and front storage compartments with 7-liter capacity.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is likely to be available in candy color options and will go up against models like Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Grazia and the new Aprilia SR 125.