Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, (SMC) has just launched the Intruder, a fuel injection version of its popular 150cc motorcycle in India. We believe the company's next big launch, in all probability, will be the stylish Burgman Street 125 scooter that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

Although Suzuki is yet to reveal the launch date of the new scooter, rumor mills are hard at work trying to figure it out. A report of MotorOctane, without specifying the exact date of the launch, claims that the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter could come around in mid-April.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a premium scooter and borrows its name from Suzuki's flagship Burgman scooter family. Though the India-bound Burgman is not the maxi-scooter which the company is selling in the international market, the model was a head-turner at its first appearance in India at the auto show in February.

The Burgman will be pitted against Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Grazia and the new Aprilia SR 125 in India. Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000, the Burgman Street 125 could be offered in snazzy colors.

Most probably, the 125cc engine of Suzuki Access, which can churn out 8.6hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000 rpm, will power the Burgman Street 125. It gets features like LED headlamps, a body-mount windscreen, a multi-function key slot and a fully digital instrument cluster. The generous under-seat storage and flexible outstretched foot position are some of the highlights of the new scooter.

The new Suzuki 125cc scooter gets front disc combination braking system, a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires and an LED taillamp in addition. It has front storage compartments with 7-liter capacity and a fuel tank of 10.5 liters.