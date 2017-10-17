Changan Suzuki, the joint-venture between Chang'an Automobile Group and Suzuki, has introduced new Alivio sedan in the Chinese market. Showcased at the Chengdu Motor show in August, the Alivio is the name of Ciaz sedan in the Chinese market.

The new Alivio hints at what can we expect in the new Ciaz in India which is due in early 2018. Being a mid-life facelift, the 2017 Alivio gets a refreshed face highlighted with a new single-piece front grille that reminds us of the grille design of Audi models. New round shaped fog lamp in a black enclosure comes with the integrated strip running lamps at lower lip. Suzuki has also tweaked front bumper to incorporate new changes.

The side profile of the car remains the same except the newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, the bumper gets dual-tone finish with chrome touches. The addition makes the sedan look sporty from rear angles. Re-arrangements inside tail lamps, without a change in design, are something only enthusiasts could figure out.

There are no changes in the layout of the cabin. However, the new Alivio gets gloss black inserts in place of faux wood trim. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is also likely to carry over these changes when it comes to India.

The new Alivio in China is offered with a 1.6-litre G-INNOTEC VVT petrol engine that produces 121 hp and 158 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, in India, the facelift version, under camouflage, has been spotted testing with new 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. In that case, the new engine will replace existing 1,373cc petrol and a 1,248cc diesel mills in India with the new Ciaz.

The current petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.