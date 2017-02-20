Arsenal will look to overcome the humiliation in Munich when they travel to non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Sutton United vs Arsenal lineups

In a match where the English Premier League side have everything to lose, Wenger will hope an in-tune Arsenal step up and see off the challenge of the non-league club, who have done fantastically well to reach the round of 16 of this grand old cup competition.

With another non-league side in Lincoln City, who will play the winner of this match on Monday, producing a stunning upset against Burnley, Wenger will be wary of the dangers of complacency, especially against a Sutton United side who will enter this game with a nothing-to-lose mentality.

"If we are not ready for a big fight, subconsciously if we think 'no matter, it's a non-league team, we will pass', that will not happen," Wenger said.

What is also a big concern for Wenger is the fact that this fifth round game will be played on an artificial pitch. Not only are Arsenal's players not used to playing on such a surface in proper matches, but an artificial pitch also increases the chance of injuries.

"The biggest danger is the pitch. Ideally we would like to play on a normal pitch but it has been accepted and the competition is to deal with what you face. We will face an unusual pitch and we will have to deal with it.

"It is not the same because it is a dry pitch [at our training ground] and Sutton I have heard have a wet pitch which they water before the game and is quicker."

The "Wenger out" brigade will say this is just the manager's way of getting out an excuse in early, in case Arsenal end up suffering the cupset to beat all cupsets.

However, the Arsenal players need to be wary of the pitch and the different atmosphere. If they do end up playing anywhere close to their full capacity, though, they should be able to see off Sutton United.

For the home team, this match will be looked at as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The fans will, no doubt, throng in and the players will be raring to go against one of the bigwigs of English football. If that will be enough to see them through to the quarterfinals or even force a replay at the Emirates, remains to be seen.

When to Watch Live

Sutton vs Arsenal -- FA Cup fifth round match -- is scheduled for a 7.55pm GMT (2.55pm ET, 1.25am IST) start.

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: BBC One. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

New Zealand and Australia: TV: ESPN.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.