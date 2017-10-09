Suspicious van driver offers doughnuts to three little girls

Police are investigating after a van driver in Manchester appeared to attempt to lure three young children to his van by offering them doughnuts. CCTV footage of the incident was posted onto Facebook on 7 October by the mother of the girls, Rechelle Marcia Haigh, where it has been viewed over 490,000 times. She wrote in the post, When I approached this man he acted weird and asked me if my kids wanted some doughnuts then drove off when I stepped out the house.