Suspicious Partner, the SBS crime thriller series also known as Love In Trouble, will be back with the new episodes 37 and 38 next Wednesday, July 12, at 10pm KST.

The male protagonist might have managed to clear up the misunderstanding, but the female lead is yet to forgive him for testifying against her father. The young lawyer also confronted the district attorney of Sunho district, Jang Moo Young.

After hearing the confession of serial killer Jung Hyun Soo, the district attorney realised his mistakes and apologised to the female lead. But she refused to accept his apology. She even asked her lover to wait for her decision.

Also read: My Sassy Girl episodes 25 and 26 preview

The onscreen couple and their friends could be at ease thinking that the serial killer is behind bars. They don't know whether Kim Hong Fa's character is planning to kill him or help him out to escape. The shocking cliffhanger of episode 36 shows Hyun Soo with Moo Young. Will the district attorney ask the serial killer kill Noh Ji Wook and Eun Bong Hee or either of the two?

Jang Hee Joon's father is not the type of person who accepts his mistake very easily. If the attorney apologised to the female lead, he may have some evil plans against her in his mind. Dong Ha's character has already informed the male protagonist that someone is sure to help him.

So, it will be interesting to find out how the rivalry between the onscreen couple and the district attorney will lead the serial killer to his demise. The upcoming episodes might also feature Kim Hong Fa's character behind bars for helping a culprit to escape.

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the trailer and promotional photos for Suspicious Partner episodes 37 and 38. In the meantime, you can watch the first 36 episodes online here.