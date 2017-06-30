The SBS crime thriller drama series Suspicious Partner, also known as Love In Trouble, will be back with episodes 33 and 34 next Wednesday, July 5, at10 pm KST. The episodes could feature some unexpected challenges for the onscreen couple-- Eun Bong Hee and Noh Ji Wook.

The male protagonist is yet to find the real culprit behind his parents' death and his lover is not willing to rekindle the romance with him until he proves her father's innocence. But a murder case has already reunited the couple.

A small boy, who witnessed a murder, reached out to the female lead for help. She took him under her wing. The boy reminds Ji Wook of his childhood and he is also helping him out in jogging his memory.

Hours before meeting the boy, the male protagonist had a discussion with the District Attorney of Sunho District, Jang Moo Young, about his parents' death. The attorney told Ji Chang Wook's character he was the one who testified against Bong Hee's father.

But Ji Wook cannot really remember anything and is desperate to know the truth. He is trying hard to remember everything about the day his home was set on fire.

Towards the end of episode 32, the male protagonist remembers a conversation he had with Moo Young in the interrogation room after his parent's demise. Will he find out the attorney's involvement in helping out the real culprit?

Elsewhere, Bong Hee pays a visit to serial killer Jung Hyun Soo at the hospital and checks if he is recovering from the coma. She sees him lying unconscious on the bed and informs Bang Eun Ho that there is no improvement in his health.

But when Nam Ji Hyun's character turns around, she sees Hyun Soo standing next to her. For her surprise, he has completely recovered. Will he kidnap her and use her to control Ji Wook and his friends?

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the trailer and promotional photos for Suspicious Partner episodes 33 and 34. In the meantime, you can watch the first 32 episodes online here.