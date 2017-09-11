Sushmita Sen has apparently found love again. The former Miss Universe shared some photos on Instagram that suggest she is in a relationship.

While Sushmita looks stunning as always in the pictures, it is the caption that catches more attention. The gorgeous diva first shared a photo flaunting her back in a black outfit. She captioned it: "#discipline made #visible I feel #strong and take pride in sharing that strength with people who #inspire me everyday!!!! #YOU here's to 'feeling good'..it changes everything love you guys!! mmmuuuuaahh!! [sic]"

She then shared another picture captioned: "When 'He' tells you the most beautiful things and REALLY means them!! 'Being in love is one thing, BEING love is everything' #sharing a rare shy me!!! I love you..whatodo!!! mmmuuuaaah [sic]"

Although she did not reveal any name of the special "he", her latest posts definitely suggest the diva may have found love again.

Sushmita might be away from the big screen, but she had always been making headlines for her affairs.

While it is not confirmed if she has a boyfriend now, the 41-year-old has had multiple affairs over the years.

She had reportedly dated filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and actor Randeep Hooda. Many other link-up rumours of Sushmita had made news in the past.

Check out Sushmita's latest photos on Instagram:

Vikram Bhatt had earlier said that his affair with Sushmita had cost him his marriage, and he had thoughts of killing himself. However, he did noit blame her for that last bit.

"That was not because of Sushmita. That was because of what I had done to my life. I had gotten divorced, my film Ghulam was yet to be released, I was only Sushmita Sen's boyfriend, I was depressed, I missed my daughter like crazy. I had just made a mess of my life. I don't think any one relationship in my life had wrecked me. I think I am a collection of wrecks," the director had told Hindustan Times.