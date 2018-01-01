Sushmita Sen can surely be a role model for youngsters who believe in fitness. The 42-year-old actress, who had earlier shared a picture of her work-in-progress abs, looks like has finally reached her ultimate goal of getting a toned abdomen at the end of 2017.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share pictures of her well-developed abs and thanked her fitness trainer who helped her achieve the challenging milestone.

"This one is for you #teacher @nupur_popeye "where there is a will, there is a way" I live by my GUT...gotta have a STRONG one!!! #lastdayof2017 off to training!!!! #dubai ❤️I love u guys!!!! THANKYOU TEACHER!!! [sic]" Sushmita wrote on Instagram.

Sushmita has been training rigorously over the past month to get her belly into shape. She underwent training in calisthenic workouts — a gymnastic exercise that involves pushing, pulling, lunging, and lifting movements using little to no equipment which are intended to increase body strength, body fitness, and flexibility.

Sushmita was recently in the news for her rumoured break-up with 10th boyfriend Ritik Bhasin — a restaurateur in Mumbai. She has been reportedly dating Ritik for the past four years.

However, the diva quashed the rumours when she attended a party with him earlier this month.

Two years ago, there were rumours that Sushmita and Ritik were on the verge of getting married and were also planning to buy a new house together in Mumbai.

Sushmita at 42 is a proud single mother to daughters Renee, 18, and Alisah, 8, and is often seen spending quality time with them. They rang in the New Year at her Dubai home and she sent her kisses and awesome luck to her fans and well-wishers for this year.