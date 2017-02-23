External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj offered assistance to a merchant navy officer, who was stuck in Yemen with his wife, after he reached out to her on Twitter. However, the assistance came only after she scolded the officer for ignoring the External Affairs Ministry's advisory on travelling to Yemen.

Swaraj had recently gone all out to evacuate Indians stranded in war-torn Yemen. All Indians in the country returned to India safely due to Swaraj's efforts and also with the assistance of Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh (retired).

After the evacuation, the MEA had issued an advisory to all Indians to not travel to Yemen. However, an Indian ship ignored the advisory and, therefore, got stuck in the city of Aden. That is when the naval officer issued an SOS to Swaraj requesting her for urgent help.

SOS @SushmaSwaraj , pls help me & my wife repatriate India from Aden, Yemen. I am chief officer in indian vessel Jag Prabha, stuck in Aden. — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 14, 2017

Swaraj immediately sprung into action and asked him details like how many Indians were on the ship and whether any ship belonging to the Indian Navy was present close to them.

Do we have an Indian Navy Ship close by ? https://t.co/a1NIlamgdD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

What is the number of Indian nationals on the ship ? @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

The officer told her that the ship was Indian and that there were nine crew members on the ship that is "awaiting cargo discharge" and would "sail out after cargo operation."

@SushmaSwaraj total 23 nos out of that as of now 9 crew are over due and soon this figure will increase — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj all are indian crew. Vessel's Flag is Indian. — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

So we have to evacuate 23 and the Vessel. ? @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj no maam only 9 crew who are overdue from long time. Vessel is awaiting cargo discharge, shall sail out after cargo operation — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

He also requested Swaraj to relax the travel advisory for some time so that they could be rescued. Later, Swaraj scolded the officer for violating the MEA advisory by travelling to Yemen. The officer explained that his company had violated the advisory due to which they were suffering and requested for her help.

@SushmaSwaraj if MEA grant one time relaxation to Yemen travel advisory then my relievers can come & replace us — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

You know the situation in Yemen. You acted contrary to our advice. You want more people to land in your situation ? @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj Maam My company has violated MEA advisory and now we are the one who is suffering. Pls make arrangements to repatriate us — subrat shukla (@AXssProhibited) February 22, 2017

Swaraj also instructed the Indian Navy to rescue all Indian nationals from Aden as soon as possible and also requested Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to intervene in the matter. But Swaraj also warned against making any exception and permitting citizens to travel to Yemen.

Please rescue Indian nationals from this ship in Aden (Yemen). https://t.co/UqI0xiLCod — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

I have requested my colleague @manoharparrikar ji to rescue Indian nationals from your ship. /1 @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

However, we will not make any exception and permit our citizens to go to Yemen at this time. /2 @AXssProhibited — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2017

The officer thanked Swaraj and Parrikar for their help. However, Swaraj gave the entire credit to the Indian Navy.