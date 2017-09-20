External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that India will continue to work towards bettering the environment even beyond the Paris Climate Agreement. Swaraj made the statement during United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres' meeting with select world leaders on climate change in New York.

The minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that protecting our environment and mother Earth is an article of faith for us. She added that India, on its part will continue to work towards its commitment for the future generations.

"India will continue to work on this above and beyond the Paris Agreement. Our commitment is for the future generations," Swaraj said.

The Paris Climate Agreement, which was signed in 2015, involves nearly 200 countries with a goal to limit global warming well below two degrees Celcius above pre-industrial levels. The landmark agreement calls on countries to acknowledge climate change and combat it with preventive measures and targeted goals.

Swaraj, during the UNGA meeting, said that India is ready to work closely with the UNSG and other relevant United Nations' agencies, particularly in the context of International Solar Alliance.

The Paris climate deal is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which deals with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

With the signing of the Paris agreement, 195 countries have agreed to determine plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions and undertake measures, which includes regular reporting by each country of its own contribution to reduce global warming.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday had said that India is the third worst affected country by natural disasters in the world since 1995. The UN chief made the statement as he appealed to all the world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session to implement the Paris climate deal with greater aspiration.