External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that she had no evidence to prove that the 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in Iraq, are dead or alive. She added that she would not declare anyone dead without proof of the same.

In her speech in Lok Sabha, Swaraj said: "What happens when I declare someone dead and tomorrow they come and stand in front of me? I cannot take that burden... Declaring anyone dead without proof is a sin. I won't commit that sin."

She added: "Anyone who feels convinced that the missing Indians are dead can go ahead and tell the families of the construction workers. But if tomorrow we discover that the person is alive, then only the person who talked to the family is responsible for it."

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then said that no question would be taken on the statement given by Swaraj.

