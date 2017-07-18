External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Monday "POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required."

Swaraj's reaction came after a 24-year-old in PoK resident, diagnosed with a tumor in the liver, wished to travel to New Delhi for treatment. She gave a strong message to Pakistan that PoK belongs to India and we don't need their permission to take decisions on PoK.

Ms. Swaraj has once again won hearts of millions of Indians. From reuniting families to helping citizens recover their passport and travel home safe every request for help, whether small or big, gets the minister's attention.

Will this Indian gesture, restore the faith of PoK residents towards India?

