  • February 3, 2017 14:42 IST
    By Reuters
Sushi chocolate created to lure Valentine's Day shoppers in Tokyo
Nestle has tried to redefine sushi as it unveiled chocolate sushi in a bid to attract more shoppers to its premium KitKat store in Tokyo. The three pieces are flavoured with raspberry, mascarpone cheese and pumpkin pudding KitKats on top of sugar-coated puffed rice. The sushi KitKat is not for sale – customers who spend more than 3,000 yen (£21) in their shop until the Valentines Day will be given a pack as a present.
