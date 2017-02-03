- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
Sushi chocolate created to lure Valentine’s Day shoppers in Tokyo
Nestle has tried to redefine sushi as it unveiled chocolate sushi in a bid to attract more shoppers to its premium KitKat store in Tokyo. The three pieces are flavoured with raspberry, mascarpone cheese and pumpkin pudding KitKats on top of sugar-coated puffed rice. The sushi KitKat is not for sale – customers who spend more than 3,000 yen (£21) in their shop until the Valentines Day will be given a pack as a present.
Most popular