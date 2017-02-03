Sushi chocolate created to lure Valentine’s Day shoppers in Tokyo

Nestle has tried to redefine sushi as it unveiled chocolate sushi in a bid to attract more shoppers to its premium KitKat store in Tokyo. The three pieces are flavoured with raspberry, mascarpone cheese and pumpkin pudding KitKats on top of sugar-coated puffed rice. The sushi KitKat is not for sale – customers who spend more than 3,000 yen (£21) in their shop until the Valentines Day will be given a pack as a present.