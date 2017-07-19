Although the recently concluded International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2017 was a grand star-studded affair and witnessed some incredible performances, it wasn't all glittery and had its share of glitches.

While hosts Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan received massive backlash for taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut with their comment on nepotism, apparently Sushant Singh Rajput too left the organisers appalled.

According to a report in Zoom TV, Sushant threw tantrums at the event organisers at New York.

The actor apparently demanded a room on the same floor as Kriti Sanon's. Despite multiple attempts by the event organisers to make him understand about the unavailability of rooms, the Raabta star remained adamant until his demand was met.

The Raabta co-stars, who performed together at the IIFA Awards 2017, have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Although they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, the actors continue to deny the dating report and call themselves "friends".

"I read about this thing between us, then there were stories about a fight and a break-up and then suddenly, probably because of the Maserati we were back together. They are all very interesting but untrue. We are good friends. She's an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We're both from Delhi, big foodies and like spending time together. Period," the MS Dhoni: An Untold Story actor had told Pune Mirror.

Kriti too had said she was unaffected by dating rumours.