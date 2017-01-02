Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a dig at Ranveer Singh and Aditya Chopra over the movie Befikre that failed to impress the critics and audience.

Sushant, who had received accolades for his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, expressed his views on Befikre and that certainly will not go down well with the actor and director.

There was a buzz that Sushant was miffed with Aditya for choosing Ranveer for Befikre. In response to the rumours, the actor said that he would not have done the movie even if it was offered to him.

"Let me clear it once and for all. I was never offered Befikre. But had I been offered, I wouldn't have done it. I know it's easier to decide after the results are out, but I have a reason. If the same production house is offering me a niche film like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, I would do it because Dibakar Banerjee has a different interpretation of the old classic; and I would do a Paani where Shekhar Kapur will be raising a very important and immediate issue," DNA quoted Sushant as saying.

Continuing his analysis on Befikre, Sushant further said that the makers of the movie did not keep up to the claims that they made before the film's release.

"If Befikre was representing the new-age youth of India and romance as what it was claiming, it would have been great irrespective of the box office numbers. But unfortunately, it didn't do that and hence, I would not be interested. I am not suggesting that films should only reflect reality," Sushant said.

"They could also be fanciful films like The Jungle Book, which was also very popular. But it's extremely important to know and then claim what you have made. It's a wonderful new India, and it is reflecting in the way we are bridging the gap between our 'hits' and 'good films'," he added.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Ranveer or Aditya has an answer to Sushant's blunt words.