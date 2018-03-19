The wait is finally over! Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen romancing Sanjana Sanghi for the Hindi remake of Josh Boone's 2014 Hollywood romantic drama, The Fault In Our Stars.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Sanjana Sanghi will play the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster (played by Shailene Woodley).

Sanjana was earlier seen in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, in small roles.

Mumbai Mirror quoted casting director Mukesh Chhabra who confirmed the news and said: "I met Sanjana while casting for Rockstar and found her to be a dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years, she reconnected for a few ad jobs and this time she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise, a fabulous actor. I knew instantly that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fit right in. She's the perfect face and I can't wait to create magic with this talented girl."

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, told the leading tabloid: "She has a striking yet innocent personality but her screen-test really caught my eye. She nailed her audition and we knew right away she was our leading lady. We're looking forward to launch her."

The Fault in Our Stars was 2012 bestselling novel by John Green. It's a story about a sixteen-year-old cancer patient who is forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and subsequently falls in love with Augustus Waters, another cancer patient, played by Alsen Elgort in the film.