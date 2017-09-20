For the past couple of years, there has been an increasing trend in making biopics on eminent sports-persons.

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, Azhar, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story and Dangal, now a film on the Great Khali is reportedly in the making.

And guess, who will play the role of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali. A report in DNA said that it is Sushant Singh Rajput, who has agreed to play the role.

"The biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle. The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film," a source told the daily.

However, the first and foremost question one would wonder is how will Sushant fit the bill to play the wrestler, who is 7'1" tall and weighs about 157 kilos?

Well, apparently, the makers will rely on VFX so as to make Sushant look convincing as Khali. "What worked in Sushant's favour during Dhoni was that he looked, walked and talked like MSD. Here, Sushant has no similarities with Khali when it comes to his body prototype and his height. Unless there's a lot of VFX involved, it's difficult to pull off a film on Khali. No hero in Bollywood will look convincing as The Great Khali, unless there's CGI," DNA quoted a trade analyst as saying.

The film on The Great Khali will narrate the story of Khali's life and struggles.

Meanwhile, Sushant's upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke will see him playing the role of an astronaut. The actor has started preparing for the movie, which is India's first space adventure film. He is undergoing intense training for his character at NASA.