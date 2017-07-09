After winning our hearts with their chemistry in Raabta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon made us fall in love with them again. They recently appeared in T Series' song video, Paas Aao, and it has gone viral in a few hours.

Sushant and Kriti are seen showing some amazing dance moves reflecting their intense chemistry in the song video. The track, Paas Aao, will be familiar to you as you have heard it in Close-Up commercials.

The video shows Sushant and Kriti at a night club, where they have come with their own group of friends. Sushant tries to woo the actress as he gets attracted to her at the first sight. Then, both of them show their closeness on the dance floor.

It is one of those successful T Series video which have crossed one million within 24 hours. In fact, fans have liked it and praised about it on the social media. Check out a few tweets here:

Watch Paas Aao song here: