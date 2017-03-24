Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have reportedly parted ways. It has been reported that the duo has broken up after dating each other for around a year.

Neither Sushant nor Kriti ever admitted about their relationship. However, having been spotted together in many instances, and seeing their growing closeness, it was believed that the two were much in love.

A latest report said Sushant and his rumoured girlfriend are no more together. Sushant's mood swings and temperamental issues made things hard for Kriti, and the latter also lost interest in sorting out the problems, according to Bollywoodlife. They then decided to break up as the relationship was heading nowhere, the report said.

The report further added that Sushant and Kriti were never certain about their relationship, and that is why they never made it public. The reason behind being unsure about the bond reportedly is Sushant's split with former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, and Kriti's newly started career in Bollywood. Rumours of Sushant's affair with Kriti had started soon after his separation with Ankita. Check some pictures of Sushant and Kriti together that show their off-screen chemistry.

Earlier, it was reported that Kriti was upset with Sushant for his flirtatious nature, and had warned him that she would call it quits if the actor does not stop flirting with co-actresses.

Rumours about affairs between Bollywood stars happen generally just before the release of their films, but things happening differently for Sushant and Kriti. The duo's movie, Raabta, is slated to be released on June 9 this year. Will their reported split have any impact on the business of the movie? Only time will tell.