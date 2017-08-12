Sushant Singh Rajput is surely on top of his career with good and content-driven movies, but it seems like success has gone to his head as he often makes headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to a SpotboyE report, Sushant was driving from Film City, Goregaon, recently, when another car overtook him in an attempt to take a U-turn.

This irked Sushant, who without a second thought, blasted the driver. But it was when the driver too lashed out at him that a lot of people gathered to watch the whole street fight.

Last month, during International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2017, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor reportedly threw tantrums at the event organisers at New York.

Sushant apparently demanded a room on the same floor as Kriti Sanon's. Despite multiple attempts by the event organisers to make him understand about the unavailability of rooms, the Raabta star remained adamant until his demand was met.

On the work front, the Raabta actor has started preparing for his upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke, which is India's first space adventure film.

Sushant, who plays the role of an astronaut, is undergoing intense training for his character at NASA, the premier aeronautics institute bases in the USA.