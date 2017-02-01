The entire film industry protested after Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked and assaulted, but one actor has gone a step ahead to condemn the attack on Twitter in a unique way.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is highly active on Twitter, has dropped Rajput from his surname on Twitter to protest the attack. Last week, Bhansali was attacked by a group of Rajput activists in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during the shooting of his film. Several celebrities took to social media to condemn the attack and Sushant was one among them.

The MS Dhoni actor protested in the most innovative way and dropped Rajput from his surname. "I decided to drop 'Rajput' from my name to make my stance on this issue very clear. I want to say these self-proclaimed representatives of the community do not represent everyone with that surname. If they have a problem with something there are other ways to express it but definitely not violence and that too on a mere speculation," he told Bollywood Hungama.

"It's just not about an individual's right to have his say. It's a bigger issue. These paid trolls are used to shut voices across all sectors on digital platform. They may have a certain effect in shaping public opinion because people generally think that these platforms are a true representation of general consensus. But the truth is, the entire digital is mere 7 percent of what generally people think and talk about and then these organised but focussed groups are just a small part of it. People around must know this," he added.

Last week, members of Rajput activists group Karni Sena attacked Bhansali and vandalised the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur alleging that the director is depicting wrong facts in his upcoming movie, which features Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.