Susan Rice has told House investigators why she unmasked the identity of some Trump officials who met with the UAE crown prince. Rice explained that she wanted to know why Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was in New York. It is customary to notify the US government about foreign dignitaries travel plans, but Rice said the Obama administration was not informed about the crown princes arrival to the US.
Susan Rice explains why she unmasked the identity of some Trump officials
Susan Rice has told House investigators why she unmasked the identity of some Trump officials who met with the UAE crown prince. Rice explained that she wanted to know why Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was in New York. It is customary to notify the US government about foreign dignitaries travel plans, but Rice said the Obama administration was not informed about the crown princes arrival to the US.
- September 16, 2017 04:03 IST
-