Surveen Chawla shared a couple of selfies on Instagram and instantly grabbed attention as she looked much different in her latest photos. Although the actress looked pretty as always, Surveen's facial features appeared to be very different.

Surveen's lips, cheeks and nose look very different than before, suggesting that the actress underwent a plastic surgery. While her cheeks and nose appear much fuller, Surveen's lips also look different. The Hate Story 3 actress also got a new hairstyle.

It is still not confirmed if Surveen has really went under the knife, but she certainly looked very different in her latest photos. Even some of her fans spotted the difference, and mentioned that in the comment section of her photos.

Someone even said that Surveen looks like Dakota Johnson now. So whether Surveen has joined the group of actresses who had undergone plastic surgery? Compare her latest selfies with her earlier pictures and decide.

#OPPOF3Plus is truly magic with its Dual Selfie Camera- One for selfie, One for group selfie See my lovelies smile here! @oppomobileindia #SelfieExpert A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Zooming!Vrooming!thru this month!!!Shoot begins tmro with my favourite #jimmysheirgill! A thrilling piece cmng ur way! A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jun 15, 2014 at 8:08pm PDT

A few days ago, actress Ayesha Takia was in news for her drastic facial changes in some photos that had gone viral. Having fuller cheeks and pouty lips, she was even compared with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. However, she later cleared the air, saying that the pictures were photoshopped.

While Ayesha's pictures were from an event that she had attended, the photos in which Surveen looks different are selfies that she herself shared on the social media. Hence, the chances of these being photoshopped can be ruled out.