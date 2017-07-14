The British carmaker Jaguar is not a brand known for SUVs. Tata's strategy was clear after the buyout in 2008 along with Land Rover- Jaguar for fast cars and Land Rover for SUVs. However, purists were in for a shock after the launch of F-Pace-- the first SUV of Jaguar.

Selling more than 80,000 after launching in 2016 and contributing for almost half of the company's 172,848 cars sold in the last financial year, the F-Pace went to become one of the pivotal products of Jaguar. The success of F-Pace prompted Jaguar to go full on in the SUV space and the new SUV is named E-Pace.

The E-Pace sits below F-Pace and the upcoming I-Pace electric SUV. It will go up against the German rivals-Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

While many of us thought E-Pace will look like a baby F-Pace, it, in fact, took inspiration from the brand's sports car, the F-Type. The most notable change in the stance over the F-Pace is the short overhangs. The new SUV gets a bold grille giving the vehicle more butch feel complemented by a pair of sweptback headlamp. The headlamps design is similar in concept to those used on the F-type sports car. Top-spec models will flaunt headlamp with signature Jaguar J-blade daytime running lights.

The muscular haunches that taper off at the rear are borrowed from the F-Type sports car. The slim and wide rear lamps feature full LED technology and the design is again from flagship Jaguar sports car. The E-Pace is 4,345mm long, 1,984mm wide and 1,649mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,681mm.

On the inside, E-Pace gets one of the best contemporary cabins yet- and the influenced of T-Type, rather than F-Pace, is striking. The grab handle that wraps around the centre console, to the steering wheel, to the pistol-grip automatic gear shifter all resembles the F-Type cabin.

Jaguar Land Rover's full range of turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines will be offered in the E-Pace. This will include a range-topping 300hp, 2.0-litre petrol version mated to a nine-speed automatic sending power to all four wheels. The mill will help E-Pace to hit 100kmph in 5.9 seconds and gain a top speed of 242kmph.

The FWD models will be offered in 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel model that comes with a six-speed manual. The rest of the range will come with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. An AWD version of the 2.0-litre will be the only other model offered with a manual gearbox.

WIth India being a hotbed for compact SUVs, Jaguar is expected to bring the SUV here in early 2018. Expect India launch of E-Pace at the Auto Expo 2018.