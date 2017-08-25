The makers of Rajinikanth's 2.0 have come out with a surprising announcement to double the Ganesh Chathruthi celebration of the audience. They will reveal something interesting about the movie on Friday evening, 25 August.

"Glimpses of what we've been upto ...tomorrow 6pm #2point0. [sic]" director Shankar tweeted. His post does not reveal whether it is a poster, a teaser or a making video that would be out on Friday evening. Hence, the audience are curiously looking forward for them to reveal the surprise.

So far, the makers have released the first look poster from the movie. They had organised a grand event in Mumbai in November 2016. Also, a couple of working stills have been unveiled.

2.0 is made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, the highest in India till date. The film is simultaneously being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Amy Jackson plays the female lead, while Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be also seen in a lead role along with Rajinikanth.

As per the buzz, Rajinikanth will be seen in five different roles in Enthiran 2. Apart from scientist Vaseegaran and robot Chitti, the Tamil superstar has portrayed the characters of two dwarfs and a villain, a report in Mid-Day claimed earlier. Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen in 12 roles.

The movie, which was supposed to be released during Deepavali festival, will now hit the screens on 26 January on the occasion of Republic Day.