Surprise same-sex marriage proposal delights Adele at her final Australian show

Superstar Adele was delighted at her final Australian show on 19 March, when a fan proposed to his boyfriend in front of a packed Etihad Stadium in Melbourne. Wade proposed to Chirs as the pair had been brought up on stage to make up for the fact that Adele hadn’t had a chance to write letters to audience members, as she usually does.
