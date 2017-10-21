The makers of Sangamithra announced that Disha Patani will be playing the lead role in their film.

CEO of Thenandal Entertainment, Hema Rukmani, announced on Twitter: "Exclusive: Introducing @DishPatani as #Sangamithra!" [sic.]

Director Sundar C's wife, Khushbu, also tweeted, "We introduce @DishPatani as our beautiful princess #Sangamithra. Shoot to start soon." [sic.]

To which Disha replied, "Really very excited for #Sangamithra Can't wait to start shooting for this wonderful film." [sic.]

South Indian beauty Shruti Haasan had walked out of Sangamithra a few months back, despite the fact that she launched the poster of the film in a grand manner at Cannes 2017.

The actress took the exit door as she didn't receive any bound script or a proper calendar, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Really very excited for #Sangamitra ? Can’t wait to start shooting for this wonderful film... https://t.co/bUGDAbmeep — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) October 21, 2017

The official statement from Shruti's spokesperson said: "Shruti had, unfortunately, take a call not to be part of Sangamithra. Knowing it was a massive undertaking and a long commitment spanning over 2 years, she knew the importance of her training, a comprehensive script and proper date calendar."

"She hired and started training with one of best combat trainers April onwards to make sure she was ready in time for shoot. Despite her enthusiasm and commitment to Sangamithra, she has had to give the film a miss since she had not received a proper bound script nor a proper date calendar. She is currently caught up with promoting her Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri, prep for Sabash Naidu and her musical associations," the statement added.

Sangamithra, directed by Sundar C, is said to be larger than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise.

A synopsis of sorts about the film was also revealed by the makers, in which they had mentioned that Sangamithra will be set in 8th century AD. The movie will document the journey of Sangamithra, who is out to save her kingdom.

When the makers had tweeted the storyline, they had also mentioned that this is not based on any real-life story. This will also be in two parts and the first instalment will hit the screens in 2018.