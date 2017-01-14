Former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala passed away following a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Saturday, January 14. He was 91.

Barnala breathed his last at Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. He was admitted there on Thursday.

Barnala had also served as the former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Barnala was born in Ateli, Haryana, on October 21, 1925. He passed Law from Lucknow University in 1946 and practised law for some years. He became politically active in the late '60s, rising through the ranks of Akali Dal.

Barnala served as Chief Minister of Punjab from September 29, 1985 until May 11, 1987. He served as the Chief Minister during a period of Sikh militant movement in Punjab.

In 1997, Barnala was a candidate of the BJP and its allies in the election of the Vice-President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled Barnala's death.