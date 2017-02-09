The much awaited Suriya Sivakumar-starrer Singam 3 aka S3 or Si3 has finally hit worldwide screens on Thursday, February 9. The action thriller, which is the third movie in the Singam franchise, however opened to mixed response from the critics.

Plot

The iconic character Durai Singam, played by Suriya, seems to be more focused in S3, which is narrated in the backdrop of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The police officer is called by the AP government to investigate the murder of the Vizag police commissioner. How he solves the mystery behind the death and the incidents that follow form the gist of the action thriller.

Critics reviews

Critics have lauded the performance of Suriya, who seems to be improving with each version of the Singam movies.

"Suriya has brought a lot of energy to his character and is only getting better at playing Durai Singam. The average first half of the film is redeemed by the onscreen presence of Suriya. The second half, meanwhile, is quite engaging," Manoj Kumar R of The Indian Express writes.

While Anushka Shetty is said to have delivered a decent performance like the prequels of S3, as a matured and understanding wife of Durai Singam, few critics suggest that Shruti Haasan, who plays the role of a journalist, in the movie, reminds one of Hansika's character in Singam 2.

"Shruti Haasan's performance is quite annoying because of the over acting. If they can delete all those scenes featuring Suri and Shruti, the movie would become a little less torture," writes Aswin Bharadwaj of Lensman reviews.

Critics state that the director Hari's film-making style is pretty much the same like the prequels with loud music and background score throughout.

Director Hari's consistency in handling cop stories convincingly and entertainingly needs to be commended as he has been proving his expertise repeatedly. The popular element associated with the Singam franchise after Duraisingam, is perhaps, its theme music. Though the Suriya-Harris Jayaraj combination has been a successful combo, and the latter has done a decent job here, there are instances where Devi Sri Prasad's beats are missed," writes Thinkal Menon of The Times of India.

Final comments

Lensman Review

Singam 3 can be enjoyed if you are expecting a spoof kind of entertainer. I am not asking for realism in a franchise that has a super cop as title protagonist. A little more coherence is something that would make it enjoyable. Singam may have given Suriya a boost in being the action hero, but the franchise is definitely not evolving according to time.

Mirchi 9

The background score is very loud which is kind of predictable given the past movies in the series. But here only the noise is heard, the energy that it should generate is missing. The cinematography is good in parts and weird at times due to the angles. Editing is alright. Dialogues are good at important moments.