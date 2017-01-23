There were reports in some websites that Suriya's much-awaited S3 aka Singam 3 would be further delayed due to the ongoing Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu. But now the makers have clarified that the film will hit the screens as planned before.

Studiogreen, the production house of S3, tweeted, "Avoid the rumours. Rain or shine #சி3From26JanuaryWorldwide ! @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian @Jharrisjayaraj @shrutihaasan @theindianthakur." The Tamil film will release big worldwide on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.

A section of the media had reported that the makers of S3 had decided to postpone the release once again as Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing massive protests by youths to lift the ban on Jallikattu.

The producers were apparently sceptical about the movie's fortunes at the box office, wondering if the viewers would be interested to watch the film when the state is observing unprecedented protests.

The release of S3 has already been postponed several times. Originally, the movie was supposed to be a Deepavali treat last year, but the film was pushed back to make way for Suriya's brother Karthi's Kaashmora.

The makers then locked in December 9 as D-day. Surprisingly, S3 release was pushed again, this time for Ram Charan Teja's Dhruva, and rescheduled for 16 December. However. the Vardah Cyclone effect and demonetisation issues forced the producer to delay the release further.

S3, which has bagged a 'U' certificate from the regional censor board, is written and directed by Hari. The KE Gnanavelraja-produced film has Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the female leads. It is the third instalment in the Singam franchise.

Meanwhile, the advance booking has started in a few centres in Tamil Nadu.