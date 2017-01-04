Suriya's forthcoming movie S3 aka Singam 3 has been reportedly censored with 'U' certificate. The Tamil movie will now hit the screens on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa censored; to be released on January 12

As per the buzz, the movie was initially given 'U/A' certificate. But the makers were not happy to receive it, as the film would not be eligible for the entertainment tax given by the state government. Hence, the movie was taken to the revising committee, which has now cleared the film with 'U' certificate.

The state government has set several criteria for Tamil movies to be eligible to get the 30 percent tax exemption and bagging 'U' ceritificate is one among them. Hence, filmmakers' try their best to get the tax exemption as the gross income of a film will be almost equal to the net income.

S3 was supposed to be out a month ago, but the movie was delayed thrice for one or the other reason. Initially, the makers postponed the release to avoid clash with Telugu movie, Dhruva. The death of J Jayalalithaa and cyclone Vardah, which hit Chennai badly, caused further delays.

The film is one of the most-awaited in recent times. Being the third instalment in the successful Singam franchise, the latest flick has generated a lot of buzz with its teaser and trailer. Hari has collaborated once again with Suriya and film's heroine Anushka Shetty for the action-masala film.

Shruti Haasan is brought on board to play the role of an investigative journalist in S3. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Nassar, Yuvarani, Sumithra, Sharat Saxena, Soori, Robo Shankar and many others are in supporting roles.

Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for S3, which has Priyan's cinematography and VT Vijayan's editing.