Suriya's next movie has been titled as NGK. The Selvaraghavan directorial's first look has been formally unveiled.

"Dear all! Need your love for #NGK Director @Selvaraghavan !! A very Happy birthday!! #NGKdiwali2018 #Suriya36 @Sai_Pallavi92 @Rakulpreet @thisisysr @prabhu_sr @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorPic. [sic]" Suriya released the first look and captioned.

In the NGK first look, Suriya is seen wearing a cap with a pair of sunglasses in a graffiti-like poster. The first look has triggered rumors that the movie is inspired by Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara who played a major role in the Cuban revolution.

The title also made many curious as it appears to be an abbreviation of some words which might be revealed later.

The movie brings together Selvaraghavan and Suriya for the first time. Dream Warrior Pictures bankrolled the project and has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh playing the female leads.

The shooting of the movie is happening at a brisk pace and it is expected to be wrapped up by May. The movie will hit the screens for Diwali. Meanwhile, netizens have lauded the interesting first look and their response can be found below:

Ramesh Bala

‏@Suriya_offl looks Mass - In & as #NGK - Kinda #CheGuevara look..

Prashanth Rangaswamy:

Graffiti art, movie that speaks about revolution ? #NGK

Kaushik LM

‏#NGK - So, @Suriya_offl plays a revolutionary / gangster / leader? Exciting ideas already! Whatever, it is cool #NGKdiwali2018 #Suriya36 #Suriyaat speaks about revolution ? #NGK

Surendhar MK

Wacky first look poster from the makers of #Suriya36. @Suriya_offl in and as #NGK.

A @selvaraghavan film.

#NGKdiwali2018 #Suriya36