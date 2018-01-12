Director Vignesh Shivan's Telugu movie Gang featuring Suriya Shivakumar and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Gang is the Telugu version of heist film Thaanaa Serndha Koottam which is an official remake of Akshay Kumar's hit Bollywood film Special 26. Gnanavel Raja, who bought the remake rights of the Hindi film, has produced it under his banner Studio Green. It has awarded U/A certificate. The runtime is 2.18 hour.

Gang movie story: The story is inspired by a real-life incident in 1987 when a group posing as CBI officers raided a jewellery showroom in Mumbai and got away with Rs 35 lakh. Suriya has played the gang leader of con-men rob, which was essayed by Akshay Kumar in the original movie.

Analysis: Vignesh Shivan perfectly adapted Special 26 with a few changes to suit the sensibilities of South audience. The director enhanced the entertainment quotient of the movie and made it even more immersive and thrilling than the original version, say the audiences.

Performances: Suriya has delivered a wonderful performance, which is the highlight of Gang. Keerthy Suresh has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is good. Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Kalaiyarasan, Nandha, RJ Balaji, Senthil and Thambi Ramaiah have done also good jobs, say the viewers.

Technical: Gang has decent production values and Anirudh Ravichander's music, Dinesh Krishnan's cinematography, punch dialogues and art direction are attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Gang movie review Live updates: We bring to you some audience' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the viewers' response.

Hemanth Kumar C R‏ @crhemanth

Saw @Suriya_offl @KeerthyOfficial @meramyakrishnan starrer #Gang. Breezy entertainer... it's so good to see #Suriya having fun on screen...wish he does more of such roles where he smiles more often. His scenes with @meramyakrishnan are a treat to watch. Good work @VigneshShivN

Vihari‏ @VihariTweets

Vintage @Suriya_offl is back ❤ Though the Crux is same of Special 26, Director @VigneshShivN owns it well for local audience. Suriya's Charisma is dealt well. @anirudhofficial thope bgm #Gang, a festive watch.

#NTR ‏ @dhananjaya5555

First half finished #gang awesome screenplay #Suriya #TSK #Tskfdfs #ramyakrishnan rockzzzz with her acting blocking towards buster .... A different script ....Grippy first half with great pace awesome. Finished d movie #gang awesome screenplay #Suriya #TSK #Tskfdfs #ramyakrishnan wow wat a film it's a pure and message oriented film surya rokzzzz with his performance killing movie pure and clean blockbuster good for society

Jr NTR @vinod_baadshah

Title cards response @Suriya_offl Craze in Andhra #TSK #Gang #Suriya @KeerthyOfficial Racy and entertaining 1st half, Interval scene

Lokesh kalluru‏ @klokesh493

#Gang very good first half, followed by excellent & extraordinary second half, @Suriya_offl looks very charming,kudos to @VigneshShivN, bgm vera level @anirudhofficial, surely its a blockbuster for @UV_Creations & @StudioGreen2 @KeerthyOfficial #Gang interval - Brother @VigneshShivN , @Suriya_offl sir fans are going to become life time fans of you. Pattasu work so far !! Block buster for @UV_Creations & @StudioGreen2 @KeerthyOfficial

Sujeeth Houdekar‏ @sujjiHBSK

#gang not a complete remake..just a adaption from the original. Perfect Screenplay, Suriya Anna, ramyakrishna,music, runtime People who have seen the original will not enjoy the suspense element Overall a blockbuster start for @Suriya_offl anna and @VigneshShivN

SocialSaint‏ @isocialsaint

A movie you can go with your #Gang and enjoy the festival season. It's a mixture of class and mass elements, while the visuals appear to be classy in Trivikram style, Suriya's getup and his acts are completely massy. UV Creations' festival sentiment going to work yet again

Praveen Kumar‏ @pvn19

@VigneshShivN sir thanks... Just now completed movie... 2nd half also Nice.. Climax We want #Gang2 / #TSK2 #Gang #TSK

Vrinda Prasad‏ @vrindaprasad

Have to give it to @VigneshShivN to show us the @Suriya_offl we know of. That charm, energy, acting ease comes through. Half way through #Gang and totally loving this #Suriya. #ShashankVennelakanti has tried his best to match upto @VigneshShivN' writing. #Gang Totally loved @meramyakrishnan' versitality. @KeerthyOfficial' pulls off retro look very well and her character is well written. She excels in her part. #Gang

kiran...‏ @kiraniam_

#Gang cinema bagundi...blockbuster ayye chance undi..ee season ki apt movie.. Complete package of fun and mass ...Throughly enjoyed... Perfect Family entertainer for this sankranthi... Go for it..

aHf‏ @adhyayam

Suriya excells in this lame adaptation of #Special26. Scenes lifted from original are poorly executed. Though changes made to original are effective to some extent, they doesn't blend well with the story. Those who haven't watched the original can try it for Suriya. #Gang

MEGA FAN‏ @megaloyalfans

2nd Half kuda arachakame Overall BLOCKBUSTER Movie Congrats @Suriya_offl anna n @VigneshShivN Sir #Gang #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam

Rakshith Chowdary‏ @RakshithSpeaks

Final verdict about Suriya's #Gang Film: Movie Production values is quite good Anirudh at his Best. Cast & Crew Performance are well. Spot: A decent Flick from #Suriya. 3.25 / 5.

Nithinyadav‏ @Nitin_K_Nani

Any role any movie any scene u r the best grasping the audience attention with a look no one will beat this talent keerthy @KeerthyOfficial #KeerthySuresh #Gang

Sreeniwasa Kumar‏ @SKNonline

.@Suriya_offl #Gang show time: The movie takes off superb, Very nice entertaining episodes Suriya nailing each & every scene @anirudhofficial sweet music @KeerthyOfficial cute @meramyakrishnan is very impressive #Gang 1st half is Racy, througly entertaining & interesting Interval bang is vry impressive @Suriya_offl excelled once again Very refreshing movie in festival season

Sangeetha devi @Sangeetha_Devi

Fun adaptation of Special 26 by @VigneshShivN, @Suriya_offl @anirudhofficial & #Gang. Liked it for the most part. #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam

Vijay ™‏ @vijaytarak9999

#Gang / #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam good film with a message Jolly ride with gripping screen play made the film watchable ! @anirudhofficial bgm @VigneshShivN

One Dream Media‏ @1DreamMediaBlog