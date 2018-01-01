Suriya and Selvaraghavan's upcoming movie, which is currently being referred to as Suriya 36, was launched on Monday, January 1, 2018.

"Proud to start #newyear2018 with the Pooja of #Suriya36 . Happy new year to all..!! @Suriya_offl #S36Diwali2018. [sic]" SR Prabhu, the producer of the film, announced on Twitter.

The film was launched with a simple religious ceremony attended by Suriya with his father Sivakumar, Selvaraghavan and other members from the crew.

The movie brings Selvaraghavan and Suriya together for the first time. The director shared his excitement on Twitter. "Happy new year friends Excited to share that we have started working on #Suriya36 with a grand pooja this morning. Privileged to have been blessed by legendary Sivakumar Sir. #S36Diwali2018 we will give our best! @Suriya_offl @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic. [sic]" he wrote.

The untitled movie has Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as the female leads.

Taking a break from the usual commercial potboilers, Suriya has decided to do an experimental film with strong content. The makers have plans to release the film for Diwali 2018.

Meanwhile, Suriya is getting ready for the promotions of his next film Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. The Vignesh Shivan-directorial is releasing on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal festival.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, which has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, is said to be a remake of the Hindi film Special 26, itself based on 1987 Opera House heist in Mumbai. Suriya is expected to take part in the regular shooting once his upcoming flick hits the screens.