The fans of Suriya held a protest against the TV channel in which two anchors mocked the actor over his height. The members of his fan club were reportedly spotted outside the office on Saturday, January 20, condemning the anchors and demanding an apology from the channel.

The actors were body-shamed by two anchors from the leading Tamil music channel. During a chat show, they discussed about the actor's next movie with KV Anand and talked about the rumours of Amitabh Bachchan acting in the flick.

The conversation took a shocking turn when the anchors mocked the actor by stating that he required heels to match up to the height of Anushka Shetty (Singam series) and might require a stool to enact scenes in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

It instantly triggered a controversy and the fans and Kollywood were enraged to listen to such comments from a show aired on a leading Tamil music channel.

Meanwhile, Suriya has requested his fans to stop the protest. "Avoid low level criticisms, spend your time and energy usefully which should benefit the society." @Suriya_offl @SuriyaFansClub," he tweeted.

"Funny !! ???? Absolutely not. How unethical in the name of sense of humour. Totally senseless [sic]," Vishal, the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, tweeted.

Critic and producer Dhananjayan Govind wrote: "Very shocking to see such mean comments in a popular music channel on the height of a big star. Looks like they have not read history - many great men like Nepoleon who achieved global fame were short in height. @SunMusic must remove this program video totally ✍️✍️✍️[sic]."

Suriya's cousin and producer KE Gnanavelraja criticised the anchors in sharp words on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK) has become a hit at the box office and minted over Rs 51 crore at the domestic box office.