India all-rounder Suresh Raina is gearing up for Duleep Trophy match after escaping unhurt following a tyre burst to his SUV in the wee hours of today (September 12).

According to reports, 30-year-old Raina was driving his Range Rover from Ghaziabad to Kanpur when one of the vehicle's rear tyres burst.

The incident happened on Tuesday near Friend's Colony in Etawah, according to local police.

"The cricketer's vehicle did not have a spare tyre and he was stranded for some time until locals informed the police and he was sent in another vehicle to Kanpur. The incident happened at 2 am (IST)," news agency "IANS" reported.

The police said Raina was not driving at a high speed and there was no injury to the cricketer.

Today, Raina took his Twitter account to say that he was getting ready for India Blue versus India Red match in Duleep Trophy. Raina is India Blue captain.

Looking forward to #IndiaBluevsIndiaRed match tomorrow at #DuleepTrophy! pic.twitter.com/lEcM601F5K — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 12, 2017

Yesterday, he had written with a video of him batting in the "nets", "Tough times don't last, tough teams do! #IndiaBlue team back to nets and getting ready for #IndiaBluevIndiaRed. #DuleepTrophy #UPCA @BCCI."

Raina is aiming for a comeback to the Indian team. He has not played for the national side since February 2017 when he played against England in a T20I in Bengaluru. His last ODI for India was against South Africa in October 2015.

The Uttar Pradesh left-hander has played 18 Tests, 223 ODIs and 65 T20Is. He was part of India's World T20 2017 and 2011 World Cup winning squads.