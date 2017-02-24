BJP General Secretary K Surendran has whipped up a political maelstorm after he acknowledged his party workers' involvement in retaliation murders in Kerala.

The controversy's favourite child, Surendran, was speaking at a function organised by BJP in Mangalore on Friday, February 24 where he acknowledged the party's role in political murders in the state.

"As you know, BJP got 30 lakh votes in Kerala in the last election. It was just 5 lakh in the election before that. Even when the vote share was just 2 percent, BJP has avenged every attack and murder of its activists," he said.

"But we are not indulging in such activities now. However, we won't let CPM workers get away with any attack on our workers. Wherever CPM workers go– be it Andhra or Madhya Pradesh or Delhi–BJP will follow,"

Earlier, CPM leader and power minister MM Mani had ran into trouble in May 27, 2012 after he boasted of ordering a few political murders in the district with the knowledge of the local leadership.

Meanwhile, the controversial statement comes before Pinarayi Vijayan's Mangalore rally scheduled for Saturday, February 25.