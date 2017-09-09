Though vegetarian dishes are traditionally served for the sumptuous meal Onasadya, as part of Kerala's auspicious Onam festival, few non-veg items too make their way to the plantain leaf for people in the northern part of the southern state. This practice has, however, landed Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi in big trouble.

The National Film Award-winning actress has now become the latest victim of a cyber attack for sharing a photo of her having chicken fry with Onasadya after it apparently "hurt the sentiments" of many as she "insulted" the tradition of having only vegetarian dishes on the special day.

"Will you eat pork during Eid festival?", "You must change your name as it doesn't suit your actions. You don't deserve to be a Hindu", "After winning National award, do you think you can do anything?" read some of the abusive comments on Surabhi's social media page.

Not just that, the actress was featured in an Onam special programme on Media One channel on September 4. During the show, she was seen tasting porotta and beef, the signature combination of a hotel in her native place in Kozhikode. This has, however, irked the cow vigilantes, who have been showering hatred messages on her Facebook page.

"We, the people in Kerala, including Hindus, are known for having chicken and beef, but even hardcore non-vegetarians try not to eat them for Sadya on Thiruvonam day. But Surabhi has clearly insulted the tradition [sic]," commented another.

Netizens are also targeting the Malayalam channel for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments. It has to be noted that though the show was aired on Thiruvonam day, it was shot three weeks before the festival.

"Eating non-vegetarian - beef or chicken - is very normal in northern side of Kerala. While shooting with MediaOne channel, three weeks before Onam, I myself selected the Kozhikode hotel venue and the dishes - because I am a frequent visitor there. And their beef is the signature dish. Without understanding anything, people have just started abusing," Surabhi told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Onam that marks the homecoming of benevolent king Mahabali, is celebrated by Keralites across the world without any religious barrier. The 10-day festival that begins on Atham ends with Thiruvonam, and this year it was celebrated on September 4.