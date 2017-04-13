Actor-director Gowthaman and 100 other people were arrested on Thursday in Chennai for blocking traffic along the Kathipara flyover at Guindy. They had come out in support of drought-affected farmers from the state who are currently protesting in New Delhi for the Central government to give an assistance of Rs 4,000 crore instead of the earlier announced figure of Rs 2,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court took Tamil Nadu to task on its replies to the apex court on the matter of farmer suicide in the drought-affected state, and asked it to file a detailed reply on the issue.

This is a developing story.