The Supreme Court (SC) has said that it will not only hear the petitions that challenge the recent amendment of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 by Tamil Nadu to allow people to conduct Jallikattu (bull taming), but it will hear all applications regarding the issue on January 31. The announcement came from a Bench comprising of Justices Dipak Misra and Rohinton Nariman, the Hindu reported.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing the central government, has informed the Bench that the government seeks to withdraw a notification that was issued in January 2016. "Centre is willing to withdraw the 2016 notification in view of fresh legislation passed by Tamil Nadu assembly for allowing the bull-taming sport," the New Indian Express quoted the Attorney General as saying.

However, Justice Misra told the Attorney General that the Bench will be hearing both the government's application and those petitions filed by animal rights groups like Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), Compassion Unlimited Plus Action and others against the new law that allows Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre's move comes a day after Tamil Nadu government passed a bill that amended the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. This was after the state government caved in to pressure after protests against the three-year-old ban.

Tamil Nadu lawyer and advocate GS Mani has also made a separate plea that challenges the petitions by animal rights groups. He argued that the state legislature had every authority to pass an amendment that allows Jallikattu to take place.

The SC has said it will be hearing him in detail on January 31.