Three new gas giant exoplanets have been discovered by astronomers with the help of SuperWASP-South Observatory in South Africa.

Also Read: A giant turtle-shaped sunspot has been discovered by ALMA during its first solar observation

The exoplanets are dubbed WASP-91, WASP-105b and WASP-107. Two of these exoplanets WASP-91 and WASP-105b have been referred to as warm Jupiters, whereas the third one is classified as a sub-Saturn or super-Neptune planet.

David Anderson of Keele University, UK, along with his colleagues made this discovery. The researchers revealed that the exoplanets classified as warm Jupiters are found to orbit metal-rich, early/mid-K stars. The third exoplanet was found orbiting solar-metallicity and late-K star, Phys.org reported.

Those planets are referred to as exoplanets which orbits a star other than the Sun. Since 2004, thousands of exoplanets have been discovered by the HARPS and Kepler space telescope.

Proxima Centauri b is found to be the exoplanet closest to Earth, which is located at a distance of 4.2 light years. This exoplanet is found to orbit the star which is at the closest proximity to the Sun named Proxima Centauri.

WASP-91

This exoplanet's size is similar to that of Jupiter and is 34 percent more than it. In every 2.8 days, it is found to orbit a host star and it possesses an equilibrium temperature of 1,160 K.

WASP-105b

This planet is also similar to Jupiter in size and its radius is equal to around 0.96 Jupiter radii. Its weight is equal to 1.8 Jupiter masses and its temperature is found to be cooler than WASP-91. It lies in the constellation Phoenix and has an equilibrium temperature of 900 K.

WASP-107

The third exoplanet is comparatively less massive in comparison to the other two exoplanets. It is equal to 96 percent of Jupiter's size and has a mass equal to 12 percent of the gas giant. It takes a span of 5.7 days to orbit its parent star and is believed to be one of the coolest exoplanet discovered lately.