Young Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is basking in the success of his latest campus entertainer Oru Mexican Aparatha, and here comes more exciting news about his next project.

Interview: Tovino Thomas

During an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Tovino had said that he will be joining the set of Arun Dominic's yet-to-be-titled movie, which deals with a totally fresh subject.

Now, the latest we hear from the industry is that Tamil superstar Dhanush will be making his Mollywood debut by bankrolling the project. Dhanush's Wunderbar Films has already produced films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vellai Illa Pattadhari (VIP) and Ethir Neechal.

It is understood that debutant Neha Iyer will be seen opposite Tovino in the upcoming movie. Dhanush has denied reports that he will be playing a cameo role in the film.

On the career front, Tovino is awaiting the release of Basil Joseph's Godha, based on wrestling, and has been roped in to play the lead role in Aashiq Abu and Amal Neerad's next.

"I am eagerly waiting to join the team. I like both filmmakers for their contributions to Mollywood. I think it's better if they reveal more details on the projects rather than me. All I can promise is that the movies will be different," Tovino had earlier told IBTimes, India.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who was last seen in Tamil movie Kodi has Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Power Paandi, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 and Vada Chennai lined up for release in 2017.