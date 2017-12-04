The first-ever sighting of the 'supermoon trilogy' is here, lighting up skies across the United States. And, it's all sorts of wow and spectacular! For those a little confused about this supermoon, it's just our favourite satellite appearing way bigger and brighter than normal.

Yes, go hook your eyes up to the sky already!

According to NASA, this first supermoon is a part of a trilogy – a wintertime trilogy, to be precise, and otherwise known as the season's 'cold moon', this time it's much closer to Earth.

The moon is only 222,761 miles from Earth, to be exact, due to its elliptical orbit – as opposed to the regular 238,900 miles. This has led to the moon being about 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than its usual appearance visible to us.

Tom Kerss, an astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich, said that the exact moment of full moon happens to be when the moon sits opposite the Sun in the sky, which for this particular time was 3.47 pm ET, December 3.

That is long gone, but what's even more exciting is what Kerss added to that. "The moon will reach its highest point above the horizon at midnight local time. This is when, weather permitting, it will appear at its clearest and brightest.'"

In case you haven't taken a look at it yet, or are able to envision the phenomenon from your location on the planet, worry not. Here are a few pictures from some of the best "supermoon" sightings so far!